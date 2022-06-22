These Heated Rollers Are the Ultimate Hack for the ‘Old Hollywood Look’ That Gives Your Hair ‘Beautiful Volume’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Straight hair takes a break this year because voluminous, bouncy curls are back. There were already signs over the past years that this trend would return thanks to viral products like the Dyson Airwrap and the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer. But like any good trend, it evolves. Heated curlers are next in the lineup for obtaining the Old Hollywood glam look, and Conair’s Jumbo Hot Rollers are the hair tool that should be added to your carts ASAP.

These ceramic hot rollers heat quickly to give you voluminous curls and waves along with a natural shine. The best part? They protect your hair from heat damage because of their high-tech covering. Plus, Conair’s hair rollers are affordable for such premium quality. This 12-piece set costs $35 for four super jumbo rollers, eight jumbo rollers, and 12 clips to hold the rollers in place. But we’re not the only ones who think hot rollers are the hottest tool to test out. From oversized rollers or heat rollers, TikTok is all on board with this trend that gives you the most glamorous curls.

Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo Ceramic Hot Rollers

Image: Conair Courtesy of Conair.

Many reviewers loved how much fullness and bounce this styling tool delivers compared to others. “They are perfect for anyone that wants to set their hair and give it bounce and shine,” said a reviewer. “At first I did not like the clips, but then I figured out how to use them. They will, however, give you big curls and nice Old Hollywood-like bounce.”

The Conair jumbo rollers provide gorgeous curls of all styles. This hair tool forms tight waves after 20 minutes, whereas looser ones appear up to 10 minutes. For whichever hair type, these hot rollers promise better results than any curling iron or salon blowout. Another reviewer said, “Excellent for loose curls. I have medium to longer-ish hair, and these larger purple rollers are perfect for loose hair with lots of volume.”

So, give your hair a new look that it deserves with Conair Jumbo Ceramic Hot Rollers . Snag them now for the ultimate hair glow-up this summer.