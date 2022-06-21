Shoppers Say This Alicia Keys-Approved Mascara Has ‘All Day Staying Power’ & Is ‘Truly Waterproof’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are you have a favorite mascara that you love and use daily. We get it. Coming back to your favorite tried and true products is comforting, and takes the guesswork out of finding something new, but change can be good. If you’ve used the same mascara for years now, let us put an upgrade on your radar. Chanel’s Waterproof Mascara is something you have to try. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed. And, to make the mascara even more of a catch, Alicia Keys also gives it her approval.

Chanel has some of the most luxurious makeup products out there, but just know that this velvety mascara won’t be too much of a splurge. With a price tag of $35, you can easily make it a staple in your beauty routine. The Le Volume De Chanel Waterproof Mascara comes in two shades: Noir (a deep black), and Blue Night (a denim blue shade). And no matter which shade you choose, the liquid glides onto lashes seamlessly, leaving no traces of clumps behind. All you need is one stroke to have intensely defined lashes that don’t smudge all day long.

Le Volume De Chanel Waterproof Mascara

Chanel

The mascara’s brush is also something to chat about — it separates each lash so that they get optimal attention to create a full and expanded look. And aside from how great the mascara makes looks, the formula works to strengthen your lashes while you wear the mascara, thanks to vitamin B5 and E.

One reviewer called the mascara their “holy grail,” before adding, “I will never use another mascara! My lashes are long, but very thin, and this separates them perfectly while making them thick without looking clumpy.”

Even shoppers with sensitive eyes love the mascara. One wrote: “This is the only mascara I can wear with my sensitive eyes. [I] love the way it makes my lashes longer and [how] easy [it is] to wash off.”

A final shopper said “this is the best mascara I have ever used! I like it because it does not irritate my eyes and I have dry-eye syndrome (age 72).” They also finished by explaining “it does not get between my lashes down to the lid, yet makes my lashes look longer, and it doesn’t clump them together. It washes off easily, and doesn’t flake!”

Get your own “holy grail” mascara now for $35 at Chanel. With results this good, you don’t want to miss out.