We’ve Found a Mess-Proof Indoor S’Mores Maker That’s a ‘Crowd Favorite’, According to Shoppers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

What if we told you that you can enjoy your favorite campfire treat indoors? S’mores are a traditional summer snack, but we just gave this sweet treat a new reason to be a ‘crowd favorite’ all year long. We’ve found a tool that makes it safe, mess-proof, and ridiculously easy to roast s’mores. This six-piece s’more maker at Amazon

is the best cookout purchase that we’ve seen yet. Most likely because you don’t have to wait on nice weather to taste this gooey deliciousness. There’s no campfire or camping trip required with this gadget. It lets you bake s’mores in the oven or on the grill for an easy clean-up instead.

The best part? It’s only $20, making it super affordable for such a game-changing device. One reviewer said, “Works wonderfully! And the marshmallows are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside just like they would be if you roasted them over a fire!”

S’more to Love Six-S’more Maker

Image: S’more to Love at Amazon. Courtesy of S'more to Love at Amazon.

The s’mores maker contains six different compartments that individually hold s’mores as they melt and become more scrumptious. Forget about the burnt marshmallows this time around. Rather, delight in the perfect s’mores in just five minutes. Not only would it be an absolute hit with the whole family, but also for any cookouts.

“It was so simple and yet so amazing to my kids. They all loved that they no longer needed to wait for a campfire to have s’mores,” said a reviewer. “Super easy to clean, especially if you place it on an empty cookie sheet to catch any oozes.”

Now, you have more than one choice for how to enjoy the magical dessert. Treat yourself to this indoor s’mores maker

at Amazon.