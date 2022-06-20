Hunter’s Comfy Pool Slides Come In So Many Fun Colors & They’re Only $45

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to stock up on every summer sandal you can think of before the season officially starts. And if you have plans to be chilling poolside, then these trendy flip-flops are a must-have. Known for their outwear footwear, Hunter updates our summer look with the Adjustable Slides. Best of all, these sandals are designed for long-lasting comfort whether you’re hitting the beach, taking a stroll around town or simply tanning on the porch. One reviewer vouched for these sandals, and said, “These are the second time I have bought these very comfortable sliders. They last a lot longer than any other slider.”

Apparently, several people seem to have these slides in mind for the warm weather because they’re selling out fast in every color. Although the classic black is already out of stock, there are so many additional fun shades. It comes in light pink, coral, blue, peach, and periwinkle, which all cost $45. So, we recommend snagging the Hunter Adjustable Slides now while they’re still last.

Many reviewers remarked how great they were for wide feet in particular. “I’m so happy with these. They are so comfortable and ideal for someone with wide feet,” said a reviewer. Thanks to its velcro strap, the slides can be fastened with a more customizable fit, unlike other styles.

But our favorite feature is the towel-like softness under the strap that’s moisture-absorbing along with the comfort of the molded footbed. The lightweight sandals are super breathable, easy to clean, and quick to dry, which is what you want for summer adventures.

So if you’re looking to upgrade your footwear this season, make the Hunter slides your go-to. Take a look below at the other playful colors of the Hunter Adjustable Slides.

For those who like a soft look, these pink Hunter slides are the perfect fit in more than just comfort.

According to Pantone, Periwinkle is the color of the year, so why not try these Hunter Sandals in this trendy shade. Upgrade your pool slides to the latest shade now for just $45.