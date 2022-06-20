If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The arrival of summer brings lots of transitions in a home. Window AC units get reinstalled, patio furniture is displayed in the backyard and grills are dusted off. Sure, all of these things are important — but transitioning your bedding for the warm summer months is one task that should be at the top of the list.

When it finally comes time to remove those warm, flannel bed sheets that kept you cozy on rainy spring nights — that’s where these #1 best-selling Amazon Basics lightweight sheet sets come into play. Crafted with soft, buttery-smooth microfiber, each bed sheet set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and one pillowcase. Thanks to the durable microfiber material, these sheets don’t wrinkle easily and aren’t prone to fade like cotton sheets are.

Image: Amazon. Amazon

Over 370,000 shoppers on Amazon have given these sheets a nearly perfect rating. So many reviews are crediting these sheets for their comfort and ability to stand the test of time. “They’re the softest microfiber sheets that I have encountered thus far,” Amazon shopper RedneckChick wrote in her review. “Although they’re lightweight, they’re not flimsy sheets.”

Others were quick to credit the sheet sets as being ideal for hot weather, thanks to their lightweight nature and ability to keep sleepers cool at night. “I have yet to be able to configure the right combination of light weight sheets and a light blanket until I found these microfiber sheets,” shopper NativePeach wrote. “Wow, are they cool at night!”

The Amazon Basics lightweight sheet sets are available in twin, twin XL, full, standard, queen, king and California king. You can either purchase the sheet set in full, or add on pillowcases as needed. Plus, there’s over 40 unique colors, patterns and styles to choose from while shopping — so it’s almost guaranteed that these sheets will match the rest of your summer bedding!

