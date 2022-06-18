Olivia Wilde’s Iconic Lashes Are Thanks to This ‘Clean’ & ‘Lengthening’ Mascara

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to mascara, we can’t help but ask for a lot. We want our lashes thick, voluptuous, and lengthened to the max. It’s a classic Goldilocks situation: one’s too clumpy, one only lengthens, and another just hurts our sensitive eyes. But then you find a mascara that does everything you want to get your lashes to their best state. For Olivia Wilde, it’s a natural mascara that thousands of Sephora shoppers can’t get enough of.

According to a now-archived article from InStyle per Us Magazine, Wilde is reported to love any beauty and skin care product that’s clean. Back in 2020, she couldn’t help but rave about the award-winning mascara from ILIA called the ILIA Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara.

The Booksmart director isn’t the only one obsessed with this natural mascara because there is a huge following around it in the beauty community.

The ILIA Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara is a clean, natural mascara that does so many sought-after effects to your lashes like lifting, lengthening, curling, and separating. As an allure 2019: Clean Beauty Winner, this long-lasting mascara has quickly gained a massive cult following.

Per the brand, the mascara is also “ophthalmologist-tested, safe for sensitive eyes, and safe for contact lens wearers.” Along with that, it’s made with natural ingredients like beeswax, keratin, and shea butter for optimal nourishment.

One of the top reviews on Sephora said, “I really love this mascara for a more natural look. I like the wand, it loads a smaller amount of product and doesn’t clump, and makes it easy to coat all your lashes. It is very lengthening.”

Along with being available at Sephora, you can snag this mascara at Kohls and the ILIA website.

