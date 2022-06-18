This $9 Tool Has Reportedly Helped Over 55,000 Amazon Customers Say ‘Goodbye To Funky Breath’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We were told to brush our teeth for two minutes and floss twice a day. Even if we do that perfectly, it still doesn’t help a lot to do with oral hygiene. You can floss every bit of chicken out of your teeth and still have bad breath. And you can have a white film-like substance on your tongue. How frustrating is that?! Just like your gums and teeth, your tongue needs a bit of hygienic love as well.

Our tongues are under-appreciated. Weird thing to say, we know, but it’s true! They need to be taken care of just as much and thanks to Amazon, we may have found the go-to tool for making that happen.

For a limited time, you can snag this customer-beloved tool that is said to eliminate bad breath for only $8.99.

The mastermedi Tongue Scraper

pack is a small but mighty tool to battle bad breath and any gunk on your tongue. Both easy-to-use and compact, this stainless steel scraper can help customers achieve optimal oral hygiene. Along with two scrapers, the bundle comes with a travel case so you can take it anywhere. This tool is said to improve overall oral hygiene by freshening your breath and removing bacteria on your tongue.

Per the brand, using a tongue scraper twice every day can help improve your sense of taste. So all you have to do to use this handy tool is to gently set the rounded part on your tongue and scrape from the back of your tongue forward.

Cleaning this is also super easy because all you have to do is either hand wash it or put it in the dishwasher, followed by a hot rinse, per the brand.

Over 70,000 customers have left reviews under this hygienic tool, with over 55,000 leaving five-star reviews, raving about the product. One of the top reviews labeled their review “bye-bye funky breath,” saying: “THIS SCRAPER WORKS!!!…The thick, white, “mossy” layer that lived on the back of my tongue is gone… there is NO ODOR on my breath… Like NONE… I have been blowing my breath while wearing a face mask in public and standing close to my kids while talking & there’s no reaction… no nothing….this is a miracle!”

