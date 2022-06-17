This Kim Kardashian-Approved Brand Now Makes Under-$20 Detangling Pet Brushes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian’s stylist has revealed his secret weapon for achieving the Hulu star’s perfectly sleek strands. And no, it’s not a hard-to-find (or overly priced) hair care product that’s impossible to replicate. In fact, the Ultimate Styler by the super popular brand Tangle Teezer that he used is just one click away on Amazon — and now the Kim Kardashian-approved hair brand is releasing an affordable detangling brush for your pet’s hair, too.

Amazon

Pet Teezer $14 Buy now Sign Up

The Pet Teezer is available for purchase on Amazon, and the prices are unbeatable. The blue/pink, orange/navy blue and pink/yellow brushes are $14, while a lilac/yellow and navy/sky blue brush cost only $12. The highly rated brush boasts a simplistic design and dual-tier technology which lets pet owners brush their dog’s hair quickly and gently — no more tugging or pulling — by removing loose hair in both the top and under coats.

The game-changing pet brush can be used on either wet or dry fur. It’s especially handy for double-coat dog breeds like Pomeranians and Huskies, with the longer teeth removing dirt as the shorter teeth collect loose hair. Since grooming our dogs can sometimes feel like a never-ending chore, the Pet Teezer was designed to be wrist-friendly for pet owners — the ergonomic shape reduces strain on your wrist while brushing for those extra long brushing sessions with your pup.

Because cleaning pet hair is a constant chore at the top of every fur parent’s to-do list, the Tangle Teezer brand made their detangling pet brush an easy one to sanitize. After brushing your pet, lift the hair from the Pet Teezer’s teeth and rinse the brush with warm water. Once that’s done, allow it try — bristle-side up.