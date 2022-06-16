Amazon Shoppers Love This Portable Air Conditioner That’s ‘The Best Solution for A Hot Day’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Staying cool wherever you go can be difficult to do in summer. That’s why we need a new trick to cool us off with those uncomfortably hot summer days approaching. Take control of your environment with this portable air conditioner at Amazon. It’s a top-rated release that shoppers swear will solve the problems of summer. “This thing may not look like much, but it’s the best solution for a hot day without having to turn on a real AC,” said a reviewer. “I highly recommend this cooling solution to anyone who needs a portable cooling device that doesn’t use so much energy.” This miniature cooling solution is $57, and it’s definitely worth it, considering all its features. It’s a 3-in-1 product that works as a portable air conditioner, humidifier, and fan. So during those hot days and after, we know you’ll be thoroughly relieved to have this mobile AC unit as a companion.

Generic Portable Air Conditioner

Image: Amazon. Courtesy of Amazon.

Generic Portable Air Conditioner $56.99 Buy now Sign Up

“This little thing is so powerful. Even a couple of feet away sitting outside, the breeze and mist can be felt,” said an Amazon shopper.

Whether indoors or outdoors, Generic’s personal air cooler

will offer you a refreshingly cool environment. The touch-control product will continuously blow cool wind in every direction for several hours, thanks to its refillable water tank. Whereas, the fan works for up to nine hours and rotates 60 to 120 degrees. Its compact size also makes it easy and light to carry anywhere. Best of all, there’s no loud noise to bother you while you’re sleeping or working from home.

So if opening a window or fan isn’t enough for you, add this cooler to your cart right now. There’s no better handy device for the summer than this portable air conditioner

at Amazon.