Birkenstock Just Dropped Their Most Elevated Style Thanks to This Designer Collab – Shop Them for Under $200

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Birkenstock continues to take a page from designer’s handbooks with their latest collaboration. Before, they were just cozy sandals, but now the brand’s most iconic looks exude luxuriousness. Birkenstock teamed up with Staud to drop their high-end version of the beloved footwear. The collection that was launched earlier this month features clothing, handbags, and, most importantly, sandals. This summer capsule collection reimagines two particular pairs of Birkenstock sandals: the Arizona Big Buckle and the Gizeh. This exclusive release remodels it with croc-embossed leather, but still maintains the signature cork footbed. For under $200 at Nordstrom, these classy Birkenstocks are perfect to wear day or night throughout this summer.

“Great look and feels great,” said a reviewer. “This Staud designed Birkenstock is outstanding in every way.”

Birkenstock + STAUD Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Image: Birkenstock, Staud. Courtesy of Birkenstock and Staud.

Birkenstock + STAUD Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal $190 Buy now Sign Up

Birkenstock is no stranger to admiring lavish items. Previously this year, Birkenstock joined forces with designer shoe brand Manolo Blahnik which has completely sold out since. Those styles were not exactly within the price range of many, starting at $750.

However, this latest Birkenstock x Staud collab is now more affordable for shoppers. The chic sandals are worth $190, but that can be expected with such premium quality and luxury design.

Unlike the Manolo Blahnik collection’s velvet fuchsia and royal blue shades, this new lineup with Staud easily compliments any outfit, thanks to the brown and black options. But trust us, these warm-weather shoes will also never go unnoticed. Add these newly-released styles to your cart to elevate everything you own.

If there’s one fashion collaboration you need to buy for this summer, snag the Birkenstock and Staud sandals before it’s too late. The good news? Luckily, there’s another style as a backup that you can check out below.

Birkenstock + STAUD Arizona Big Buckle Croc Embossed Sandal

Image: Birkenstock, Staud. Courtesy of Birkenstock and Staud.

These refined Birkenstock sandals are love at first sight according to a shopper. They’re simple yet sleek as well as comfortable all-day long wherever you wear them.