We Can’t Help But Fall in Love With These Exclusive New Elvis & Priscilla Presley-Inspired Fragrances

If you’re like us and are anxiously awaiting the Elvis biopic that comes out on June 24, we have incredible news: no, you don’t get to see the movie early, but you can shop Presley-inspired fragrances that are brand new to the market and come in seriously delicious scents.

The Eau de Parfums we’re talking about are exclusive to HSN and come in scents designed for men and women. The collectible bottles each are topped with Elvis’s iconic pose, where he’s bent over strumming his guitar like the true rock ‘n’ roll icon he will always be remembered as. These fragrances are perfect for any Elvis superfans out there who love anything the King does. Especially since they’re formulated to smell like the colognes he and Priscilla used to wear.

Whether you're grabbing the fragrance for yourself or gifting it to somebody else who deserves to feel like a legend, you won't be disappointed. In fact, we have a feeling you'll have a Burning Love for whichever you pick.

If you want to smell like the King, you’ve got to grab the fragrance. It’s got spicy notes of black pepper, sparkling yuzu, amber and musk to smell like the Brut and Canoe colognes he used to don. This is the kid of signature scent that will turn heads and garner too many compliments to count.

Inspired by the fragrances Priscilla used to wear (and also the flowers Elvis used to get for her), the vibrant floral and fruity perfume will wow for the summer. The mix of mandarin, apple blossom, jasmine and amber come together for a truly light yet long-lasting formula.

This record-shaped fragrance includes notes of rhubarb, juniper berry, lavender and sandalwood. It’s a robust scent with new flavors you’ll notice and appreciate each time you put it on.

Forever for Her combines raspberry, magnolia blossom, pink lily and cedarwood for a classic aroma that fits all occasions. Wear this scent to work, on date night or to the grocery store and you’ll be feeling (and smelling) incredible.