Amazon Shoppers Say This Vegan Shampoo Is a “Miracle” Solution for Thinning Hair

If you struggle with thinning hair, you’re definitely not alone. Though there are a billion products out there that claim to restore your hair back to its original thickness or prevent more hair loss from happening, only a select few actually work. And according to Amazon shoppers, this vegan “miracle” shampoo is one of those holy grail products that is an actual solution for thinning hair.

Sold by Maple Holistics on Amazon, the Honeydew Biotin Shampoo

is made with all-natural ingredients that nourish hair from scalp to ends. It’s sulfate-free and uses coconut oil, keratin, and biotin to moisturize your hair, making it look fuller and feel healthier. It’s plant-based, cruelty-free, and vegan, so you can feel great about using this product in more ways than one.

And according to over 22,000 Amazon shoppers who’ve tried it, Honeydew Biotin Shampoo really works.

Maple Holistics Honeydew Biotin Shampoo

“My hair has been thinning lately, when I took a shower there would be so much hair in the drain, and I have been watching thinning spots by either side of my bangs, where my hairline was actually receding,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I came across this Biotin shampoo and I read all the reviews. People actually saying that after a few uses they could see new hair sprouting … So I ordered it, LESS than 2 weeks ago. I washed my hair immediately the day I got it in the mail. And the first thing that floored me [was] there was NO hair in my hair catcher in my drain after I washed my hair.”

This reviewer explained that in less than two weeks, and after three or four washes, they have new hair growing in their thinning spots. ” I don’t even know what else to say but that this stuff is a miracle. Nothing less.”

And another reviewer said that this stuff is not the same as other biotin shampoos you may have already tried. “My hair has been thinning for several years now. I’ve seen a tremendous difference in one month, for example, my baby hair has been growing out of control … This shampoo has made a significant change!”

If thinning hair has become a problem in your life, then take back control and watch your hair grow right in front of your eyes — literally!