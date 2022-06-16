Amazon Just Dropped Early Prime Day Deals & This 12-Piece Caraway Dupe Set Is Now Just $70

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re still a month out from Amazon’s annual Prime Day, but that doesn’t mean the savings can’t start now. Amazon just dropped an early Prime Day deal on a “healthy” nonstick cookware set that gives major Caraway vibes.

Like Caraway pots and pans, the GreenLife Healthy Ceramic 12-Piece Cookware Set

is as non-toxic as it is nonstick. The pots and pans are completely free of PFAS (nasty cancer-causing chemicals often found in nonstick cookware) and feature a nonstick ceramic coating over a recycled aluminum base.

For just $70, you can grab a set of 12 GreenLife cookware pieces, including two frying pans, a saute pan, a saucepan, and a stockpot, a stainless steel steamer, a nylon ladle and slotted turner, and a 5-piece measuring spoon set. Not to mention, you can pick from five fun colors including sunny yellow and pastel pink.

GreenLife Healthy Ceramic 12-Piece Cookware Set

Image: Green Life Image: Green Life

Buy Now $69.99 Buy now Sign Up

“I absolutely love this pot set,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I love the nonstick feature which makes the pots super easy to clean. Heat distribution is excellent and perfectly transferred and evenly distributed to prevent burning. The handles are heat resistant and you can absolutely hold [them] with your hands without fear of being burnt. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT.”

Another reviewer recommends only using the nylon utensils that come with the set — or other plastic utensils — while cooking to avoid scratching the ceramic coating. This will ensure your GreenLife pots and pans last for a super long time.

So before you dive head-first into the world of Caraway, you can experience the nonstick and non-toxic cookware lifestyle for just $70 ahead of Prime Day. The only hard decision to make is which color to buy.