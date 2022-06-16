Amazon Shoppers Say This Under-$30 One-Piece Is the Most Flattering Postpartum Bathing Suit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As any new mom will tell you, regaining confidence in your body image post-birth can be a slow process. But one swimsuit is changing the postpartum game. Amazon shoppers say the under-$30 Cupshe Tummy-Control One-Piece is the best bathing suit to make you feel amazing in your new postpartum body.

Available in sizes XS through XXL, the Cupshe one-piece features a simple, yet flattering V-neck and a rushed midsection that flawlessly highlights your curves in all the right places. The top section also includes light support and padding to keep everything in place and feeling comfortable. The Cupshe swimsuit also comes in a variety of fun colors, and reviewers say the fit makes them feel incredible.

“Obsessed,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I’m 6 months postpartum and really wasn’t expecting to feel comfortable in a swimsuit this summer. I took a chance … and ordered an XL in yellow and I LOVE IT. The cut and style are super flattering (and that is really saying something because I am definitely overly critical).”

And another Amazon reviewer wrote that the coverage this bathing suit has is top-notch. “Nine months postpartum and I can say that I am most comfortable in this swimsuit!” they wrote. “Great stretch and the top area covers the chest without the armpit area flabbing out. I loved it!”

“This suit was amazing for my postpartum ~new body~,” another reviewer said. “I felt confident, secure, and comfortable. What more could a woman want??”

So if you’re ready to feel great in your new and beautiful body, then this Cupshe swimsuit will flatter your curves and remind you that every body is a beach body!