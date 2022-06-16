If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Why does the summer fun have to end when the temperature cools down at night? Well, now it doesn’t have to. Walmart is selling a highly-reviewed patio heater that is currently on sale for $40 off the original listing price and it’s one of the best investments you’ll make this summer.

The Mainstays Tall Mocha Patio Heater is a propane-powered heater that puts out 41,000 BTUs of warmth in a 10- to 15-foot diameter. You can hook it up to a standard propane tank and move it anywhere on the patio with ease thanks to the built-in wheels. It’s sleek, easy to use, and according to reviewers, does the job it’s supposed to do and does it well.

You can pick up one (or several!) of these heaters at Walmart right now for just $89.

Mainstays Patio Heater

Image: Mainstays/Walmart. Image: Mainstays

Buy Now $89

“I’ve had this heater for over 4 months now. It’s amazing,” one of the 170 five-star reviewers wrote. “We have one on our patio next to the couch where I usually sit and it keeps me warm on cool nights (55 degrees) … Doesn’t blow over in storms. Works great!”

And another five-star reviewer wrote that they love how easy the heater is to use and adjust how much heat it puts off. “This thing can really kick off some heat!!!” they wrote. “I am so impressed with the quality and functionality!! You can adjust the size of the flame to change [the] temperature. When it’s on high you can still feel it standing 10 feet away!”

Who needs blankets and a campfire when you can just turn flick on one of these Mainstay patio heaters instead! Head over to Walmart to pick one up and don’t let the cold ruin your summer fun ever again.