This Rihanna-Approved Hair Mask Is a Viral Sensation on TikTok: ‘Another Level Above Olaplex’ & Brings Locks ‘Back to Life’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re all in it together when it comes to hair damage. It never picks a side — whether you have naturally curly or extremely straight hair. But not many hair care product actually works for all hair types and provides instant results until now. The hottest hair treatment in the market brings your hair back to life, according to many shoppers. One reviewer said, “I have years of heat damage with no protection at all, and with just one use of this hair mask, I feel like my hair came back to life!

The K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask supposedly reverses damage in four minutes. Plus, it already has both seals of approval: it’s celeb- and TikTok-loved. This ‘miracle-like’ product is the number one trending hair care product on the media site, while famous celebrities like Rihanna and Khloe Kardashian approve of it too. Now available at Sephora, this top-rated hair mask won’t be in stock long. So, we suggest you add it to your cart now while it lasts.

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask

Image: K18. Courtesy of K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask.

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask $75 Buy now Sign Up

Many shoppers agree that K18’s leave-in hair treatment is an “absolute game-changer,” and for a good reason. It repairs damage from bleach, color, chemical services, and heat. Afterward, it restores lasting strength, softness, smoothness, and bounce to the hair. One reviewer even said, “this was another level above Olaplex, so I decided to try it. I’ll never go back!”

The hair care brand spent a decade of testing to provide such a breakthrough product that transforms your hair at amazing speed. It’s all thanks to its patented peptide formula that reaches the innermost layers of the hair, according to the brand. So it’s no surprise that this innovative product is not as budget-friendly.

But if you prefer not to pay the full $75 total to test it out, there’s also a mini size available. The 0.5-ounce version costs $30, making it much more affordable than before.

Either way, everyone is obsessed with how this product revitalizes their hair so quickly. That’s why you need to try K18’s repair hair mask right now for brand new locks this year.