Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced They’ve Found the ‘Best Two Piece Ever’ Thanks to These Flattering Features

If you haven’t secured a swimsuit for the season just yet, Amazon shoppers are convinced they have found the best one. Ok, so we agree, too, thanks to all of the flattering features that this two-piece

offers. Let’s dive in (literally).

The Suuksess High Waisted Two-Piece Swimsuit

is one of Amazon’s best-selling suits, and it’s no surprise why. The two-piece is spandex based, making the suit stretchy and comfortable. It also has a ruched tummy control swimsuit bottom that even works for those who are postpartum and expecting. The top gives plenty of support and has adjustable straps and padding, which provides a layer of privacy. And, it’s offered in 20 colors, so you can stock up in bold shades, pastel tones or tropical prints.

Shoppers love the comfortable swimsuit so much that it earned over 21,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer called it the “best two-piece ever.” They also added, “This suit changed my mind forever! I now have purchased five different colors, and every one [of them] looks incredible. Do yourself a favor and get this two-piece!”

Moms who are postpartum also give the suit their stamp of approval. One shopper said: “I wore this four and a half months postpartum, and it was pretty flattering, I think. I believe I got a medium size and both top and bottom fit! It’s not overly sheer or see-through. I’m breastfeeding, and you can’t see my nips through it, which was obviously super important to me.”

A final reviewer (and mother) called the two-piece the “perfect high-waisted postpartum suit,” and added, “I’m two months postpartum, so this perfectly sucked in my “mom” pouch. Fit really well, and the top held up well too, coming from a breastfeeding mom!”

