The Self-Tanner Kourtney Kardashian Loves for its ‘Natural’ Ingredients Is Up to 50% Off on Amazon Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we think of celebrities’ beauty routines, a lot of times we think of a “team” that spray tans them, does their hair, and handles their make-up. But it turns out that even the most high-maintenance celebs sometimes have to take care of their look at home. Even Kourtney Kardashian can’t always sneak out to the tanning salon, and even if she could, her focus on prioritizing the use of “natural” and healthier products like you’ll see on Poosh might make her want to skip the mystery tanning dye anyway. For those days when she needs to touch up her tan at home, Kardashian recently revealed the surprisingly affordable product she chooses to use.

According to E!, Kardashian shared with her summer mailer that the two self-tanning products she can’t go without come from Jergens. Her first pick is the SOL by Jergens Deeper by the Drop Serum.

It’s a sunless tanner that can be added to lotions, serums, and oils to give your face and body a gradual tan. “This is amazing. Mix in drops with daily moisturizer,” the star said. Deeper by the Drop

isn’t currently on sale, but it has a much more affordable price than you might expect from a Kardashian-approved product: just $16.15.

Courtesy of Jergens.

SOL by Jergens Deeper by the Drop Self Tanning Drops $16.15 Buy now Sign Up

The other Jergens product Kardashian recommends is Sol by Jergens Water Mousse.

“I love that it’s made with natural sugars and coconut oil,” Kardashian said. Right now, if you buy two bottles of Water Mousse, you’ll get one for 50% off.

Considering the fact that you’ll need to keep using it in order to maintain your tan, getting two now and taking advantage of the deal seems like a good idea anyway.

Courtesy of Jergens.

Sol by Jergens Water Mousse $18.99 Buy now Sign Up

Lastly, Kardashian didn’t personally recommend it, but if you’re using a sunless tanning product you’ll want to make sure to protect your hands so they don’t “tan” more than the rest of your body. This SOL by Jergens Self Tanner Applicator Mitt

will keep them clean, and it’s under $6.

Courtesy of Jergens.

SOL by Jergens Self Tanner Applicator Mitt $5.69 Buy now Sign Up

Who knew that this summer we’d be getting actually affordable beauty recommendations from a Kardashian?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: