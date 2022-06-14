This Genius Shark Tank Invention Prevents Your Sheets From Tangling in the Laundry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

How many times have you thrown your sheets in the washer and dryer and the entire bundle ends up in a soggy clump? Your pillowcases are bunched in the corner of a fitted sheet, your flat sheets are twisted into a knot, and everything is still damp — it’s kind of a nightmare. This genius invention featured on Shark Tank prevents that from happening and makes sure you don’t have to run a second dry cycle.

Called Wad-Free

, this little plastic contraption prevents any clumping and twisting from happening in the washer and dryer. To use, just attach all four corners of your fitted and flat sheets to the Wad-Free tabs and give the fabric a slight tug to ensure everything is secure. Then, wash your sheets on a gentle cycle with a slow spin cycle after loading each sheet individually into the washer. Then individually load your damp sheets into the dryer, and dry normally.

Wad-Free Bed Sheet Detangler

And according to the reviews, Wad-Free really works. “I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, [but] they also came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling [drier], and unwrinkled!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!”

Another added that the Wad-Free makes laundry actually enjoyable. “I didn’t think there was a way to make the chore of washing sheets enjoyable,” they wrote. “However, using the Wad-Free and avoiding the time and energy associated with unwinding bound-up sheets that have formed into a burrito during both the wash cycle and the dry cycle, is a game-changer. Now, I actually anticipate taking my sheets out of both the washer and dryer without having to go through that ridiculous exercise.”

Who knew this problem could be solved, and with such a simple little product? Try the Wad-Free and never deal with twisted, damp sheets again.