This Inflatable Hot Tub From Walmart Has Shoppers Skipping Vacation & Heading to Their Backyard Instead

Before you book that stay at a resort, check out the Walmart website, first. If you’re looking to sit back, relax, and relieve tension in your muscles and joints (maybe with a drink in hand), you don’t have to hop on a plane to do so. Walmart is selling a Coleman inflatable hot tub and it’s currently on sale for $389, down from its original price of $599.

The Coleman SaluSpa Palm Springs AirJet is a fully functioning hot tub that can sit up to 6 people. It comes equipped with 140 bubble jets that create a soothing spa-like experience. The tub itself is easy to inflate with the pump that comes with it, and the tub itself is made from DuraPlus puncture-resistant material that won’t deflate over time. The heating components also come with Freeze Shield, which helps everything run smoothly even in the coldest of temperatures. The system even comes with a filter and chlorine pump that evenly distributes the perfect amount of chlorine when needed.

Coleman SaluSpa Palm Springs AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub

“I skipped my vacation this year and bought this instead and now every day is a vacation in my backyard,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The chemicals aren’t too hard to get right and it stays hot enough for me to have a good long 30-45 min soak nightly. It’s also healing everything that’s wrong with me.”

Another person wrote, “Wow! Seriously, wow … It took about 20 minutes [to get] it ready to fill. It took a total of 30 minutes to fill, and we have terrible water pressure. Within 20 minutes of turning on the heating unit, it was notably warmer … I didn’t need a single tool or to rig anything to make it work right. I’m impressed.”

And it’s just as easy to take down as it is to set up, so that means you can take it with you to rental properties or move it around your backyard with ease.

So skip the spa vacation and opt to bring the spa vacation to your home with this Coleman inflatable hot tub. Your bones and achy muscles will thank you.