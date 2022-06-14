Amazon Shoppers Are Raving About These Gorgeous Beach Towels That Practically “Repel Sand”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sand in all the wrong places can really ruin a day at the beach. But if you hit the coast with the right sand-free beach towel, like the one from Dock & Bay on Amazon, then your day of fun in the sun will never be thwarted by rogue grains of sand.

The Dock & Bay Sand-Free Beach Towels

are made with recycled microfiber that doesn’t cling onto sand when placed flat on the ground. Just give the towel a single shake when you pick it up, and it will feel as good as new. The fabric is also quick-drying and moisture-wicking, so it will dry you off and then dry itself in a matter of minutes.

“I searched several sand-safe towels and had a few who recommended this,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Yes, they do pack up taking minimal space in your bag. Yes, they do repel sand while still keeping you dry. Yes, they do dry quickly … This was the perfect addition to our beach vacation.”

Dock & Bay Sand-Free Beach Towel

Image: Dock & Bay Image: Dock & Bay

“The best part of these beach towels [is] how much space they save when packing or toting to the beach/pool,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “Sand also doesn’t stick to these — quick shake and the towels are clean … If you’re used to fluffy towels, this is a big difference. But that also means they are pretty lightweight and all the other benefits outweigh the lack of fluffiness in my opinion. Highly recommend!”

These towels come in a bunch of fun prints and colors, as well as two sizes — large and extra-large. Your days of having to deal with sandy and damp towels are over and your beach days just got a whole lot more enjoyable.