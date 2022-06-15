Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With 67,000 Perfect Ratings ‘Erases Wrinkles’ & Is on Major Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep skin in tip-top shape.

If you don't have a go-to vitamin C serum in your arsenal yet, don't fret, because Amazon has got you covered. The bestselling TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

has nearly 68,000 five-star ratings and reviews from happy shoppers.

Currently, just $17.99 on Amazon

(compared to $31.90 at Walmart), this plant-based serum not only contains the power of vitamin C, but a slew of other skin-loving ingredients, including calming aloe vera, hydrating hyaluronic acid, softening vitamin E, anti-inflammatory witch hazel, and nourishing jojoba oil, all of which work together to fight off icky environmental free radicals that contribute to premature skin aging. Instead, you’ll be left with soft, bright skin that feels and looks amazing.

Not yet convinced? Take cues from some of the thousands of stellar reviews. “It is now my favorite thing to use,” shared one recent shopper. “I’ve never had a glow like this before. My face isn’t greasy or sweaty. It is glowing honey! I’ve added this beauty into my skincare routine and already see results. I’ve been using it for about two months now and notice my face getting clearer and brighter. My dark spots that I’ve been struggling with for about a year now are finally fading and my skin looks so healthy and happy! Love it!”

A buyer with sensitive skin wrote: “My harsh redness went away after one week of use, applying it every morning. I have sensitive skin so it’s hard to find products, but this one is so soothing. I have terrible skin, but I’ve been using this for six+ months and now my skin is so evenly toned.”

This daily user with oily skin sang its praises too, boasting about its light orange scent and that it “gives your skin a glow.” They added: “I get compliments on my skin now and have less break outs. Would recommend 10/10. I have bought this product three times and will keep continuing to do so.”