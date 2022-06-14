Shoppers Say This Treatment ‘Does Wonders For Dry Hair’ & It’s From a Cindy Crawford-Approved Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s really nothing that beats fresh hair color. After leaving the salon, your hair just feels so good, and that radiant glow your strands have is unmatched. But as the days and weeks go on, color always fades and loses its vibrancy, especially after washes. One way to prolong your hair color? With this leave-in treatment from our favorite hair growth line: Rene Furterer.

The Okara Color Enhancing Spray is a leave-in treatment that assists with detangling strands and protecting hair color. The spray has a lightweight texture that doesn’t weigh down the hair and leave it with a greasy feel. Plus it adds a natural finish full of shine and hydration. But the real benefits of the spray are due to its nourishing ingredients.

Rene Furterer Okara Color Enhancing Spray

Rene Furterer

Okara Color Enhancing Spray $32 Buy now Sign Up

The leave-in treatment for color-treated hair contains Okara extract that helps to protect locks from styling tools and the sun’s rays. You will also find Hamamelis extract in the formula too, which helps hair to retain color and vibrancy even after weekly washes. The spray is also packed with antioxidants from vitamin E that conditions the hair and helps to keep it strong.

Shoppers put the spray to the test. The brand reported that after six weeks 90 percent of women who tested the treatment “felt that their hair’s radiance was protected.” They also confirmed that 86 percent “felt that their hair was instantly detangled.”

“I did not know such an amazing type of product existed to also help assist in protecting our hair color between salon visits,” one shopper wrote. “Add this to your color protection regimen along with the Okara color protection shampoo and conditioner. The spray is really effective for summer when we sweat and swim and shower more.”

One reviewer called the spray “a great detangler,” and added, “Love this spray! Bought it as a detangler, and it didn’t disappoint. Not sure how it will protect my color, but I will definitely buy it again.”