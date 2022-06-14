Dermalogica’s Overnight Serum Is ‘Magic In a Bottle’ For Revitalizing Skin Over 30 — Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you noticed your skin looking dull and tired lately? Or, maybe you’ve seen more signs of aging than usual. If “yes,” it’s time to add a serum that gives your skin some TLC. Even though there are tons of serums on beauty shelves, this one from Dermalogica revitalizes skin while you sleep. Yep, no added steps — you just apply it while doing your nighttime skincare routine and go to bed.

Dermalogica’s Overnight Repair Serum promises to smooth skin and signs of wrinkles in just a few drops. It also lists an increased boost of brightness to the skin too.

Dermalogica Overnight Repair Serum

Dermalogica

Overnight Repair Serum $37 Buy now Sign Up

The Overnight Repair Serum works to revive skin while you sleep. How? Thanks to a potent peptide blend that is packed with argan and rose oils, that provides visible results. The oils smooth the skin and help to fade fine lines and wrinkles. The serum’s ingredients also boost dull skin by enhancing cell renewal and adding an extra dose of hydration.

And, according to shoppers, the serum is “smoothness in a bottle.” They added, “My skin soaks up serums, and this serum was no different.

No overpowering smell. [It has a] liquid consistency, is easy to apply, and doesn’t need to rub in.”

Another reviewer called Dermalogica’s serum “magic in a bottle,” and a “must-have” for anyone over 30. Perhaps it’s due to its hydrating benefits on mature skin that craves hydration.

“I use this every night, either alone or recently mixed with my sleep sound cocoon,” a final shopper wrote. “It is quite heavy but soaks in overnight and smells amazing. You only need a few drops that last a long time. I have noticed improvements in my skin with smoothness and hydration.”

Just apply a few drops of the serum before bed and press or massage it into your skin. Then, let the serum do its work while you sleep. With results this good, we’re sure you’ll keep a few extras on hand.