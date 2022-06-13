The Drew Barrymore-Approved Serum That Makes Fine Lines ‘10x Lighter’ & Droopy Skin ‘10x Tighter’ Is Finally Back in Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a beauty enthusiast, you know there is no such thing as too many beauty products. So we’re here to introduce you to another one you will want to add to your skincare routine. Meet Dew Drops by Three Ships Beauty. It delivers a glowing and radiant complexion, so good that even Drew Barrymore loves them — and they’re finally back in stock!

We first landed eyes on the serum when Barrymore posted her favorite beauty products on her Instagram, and now it’s a must-have. The celebrity-loved serum is actually known as Dew Drops Mushroom Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C Serum, and it promises results like boosted hydration, smooth texture, reduction in sun damage and a brighter complexion overall.

Dew Drops Mushroom Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C Serum

Three Ships Beauty

So how does it work? The serum contains tremella mushrooms which is a source of hyaluronic acid that deeply hydrates and replenishes the skin. And, it also includes Kakadu plum “which is packed with 100 times more vitamin C than oranges to brighten and plump up the skin,” according to the brand. Aside from moisturizing and brightening the skin, the hydrating serum also acts as an anti-inflammatory that helps to heal skin wounds, thanks to glucuronic acid. The acid turns into sugar, which additionally smooths and firms the skin.

And celebrities aren’t the only ones who love this serum. Shoppers can’t get enough of it either. Some call it “life-changing,” and others say they “would definitely purchase again.”

“My mom’s been using my dew drops for the last week and she’s absolutely obsessed with it!” one reviewer said. “She made me buy 10 Dew Drops because she’s going back to Korea soon and she doesn’t ever want to run out clearly! She said she’s never tried anything like it and her fine lines are 10 times lighter and her skin is 10 times tighter and firmer she won’t stop looking in the mirror”

Another reviewer called it “the best serum out there,” before adding, “my skin improved within a week. I love that there is very little scent and it’s mild and pleasant. I will use this product from now on since it has decreased the look of fine lines.”

And now that the secret’s out again, we’re sure the serum will sell out once again. So hurry, run to fill your cart with the Dew Drops Mushroom Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C Serum before it’s too late.