This Under-$20 Meal Prep Hack ‘Makes Clean Up Easy’ Thanks to Its Innovative, Space-Saving Design

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love handy gadgets that make life a breeze. So if there’s a tool that can knock a few steps out of the way, then we figured you’d want to know. This latest kitchen find eliminates mess along with fewer trips to the garbage can. Navaris’ Hanging Kitchen Waste Bins at Amazon are so convenient for collecting waste from the counter. These compost buckets “saves time and make clean up easy,” according to a reviewer. They simply hang in place over a cabinet door or cupboard with no drilling required. All that’s needed is to slide the food waste off the counter into the bin. Its space-saving design fits any size kitchen, too, making it extremely helpful when meal prepping. The best part? You can get a set of two for just under $20 right now at Amazon.

“This is exactly what I’ve been looking for! Small enough to not be in your way, but big enough to catch all your scraps,” said a reviewer. “[It] kept the trash can cleaner and allowed me to keep slicing and dicing without having to move through the kitchen repeatedly to throw out bits and pieces of every little thing.”

Navaris Hanging Kitchen Waste Bins

Image: Navaris. Courtesy of Navaris.

Think of it as your new, trusty garbage can that’s neither too far, nor expensive. These hanging bins

come in three different sets of colors, starting at $13.99. And, for such a low price, these waste collectors go a long way. They can also be reused for storing items in any room besides the kitchen. Whether it’s holding sponges or garbage, these baskets are perfect for two sorts of jobs.

Another reviewer added, “Love this so much. As a busy mom in the kitchen with three kids this really helps me keep the kitchen clean while cooking. Now I’ll have to make up the extra steps to the garbage can another way!”

For those looking for a new game-changer in their kitchen, try these trash holders

available at Amazon.