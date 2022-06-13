This TikTok Viral Ice Cream Maker Is on Sale & It’s So ‘Easy to Use’ for Other Frozen Treats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

What better way to cool down this summer than with your favorite frozen dessert, or maybe a couple. If you are impressed with Ninja’s air fryer, just wait until you see what they have ready for the warm weather. The Ninja Creami lets the whole family enjoy customizable, chilled delights that are completely made from scratch. This TikTok-viral find keeps imagination alive and stomachs satisfied with its endless recipes that are catered to your tastes. The frozen treat maker breaks down frozen solids into a smooth, creamy texture. And we weren’t kidding when we said it literally transforms into anything you want. It features seven programs that make ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, smoothie bowls, and more. Best of all, the Ninja Creami is on sale for a limited time at QVC.

Ninja’s Creami is not cheap, to say the least, but the QVC sale makes it a bit more affordable. The ice cream maker is worth $200 now, but it’s more budget-friendly than all the store-bought ice cream and parlor trips with the family this summer.

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Frozen Treat Maker

A reviewer vouched that it saves so much money, plus it’s delightfully easy to use: “So easy, we have made pistachio, vanilla, chocolate, orange, peppermint ice cream so far, and they all amazing! Everyone gets the flavor they want, when they want it,” said the reviewer. “No more dropping six to eight dollars a pint on premium ice cream. I am going to save so much money on ice cream this summer. This machine will easily pay for itself a couple of times over at least.”

Everyone can indulge in every unique treat you can think of, from strawberry cheesecake ice cream to dairy-free gelato. The finished product can be as sweet or as healthy as you want because you have complete control of the ingredients. Whether it’s candy or nuts, the versatile machine comes with a setting to mix in your most-loved combinations that may not have been possible before. The discounted ice cream maker comes with three pints plus lids to store, along with a cookbook for inspiration.

There are only a few things that bring more happiness than ice cream, especially in the summer. So, it’s no surprise that many customers are already adding this marked-down gadget to their carts. Buy the Ninja Creami now and save room for dessert in the meantime.

But if you want to stock on a few other Ninja products, check out these devices on sale at QVC too. We think they’ll pair nicely for the ultimate summer cookout.

Ninja Foodi XL 10-qt 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer

This 10-qt Air Fryer is designed to make delicious meals for loads of people, maybe, say, a Fourth of July party? Whether it’s crispy carrot fries to chicken tenders, the food options are unlimited with Ninja’s infamous device. It’s only $200 now, so take advantage of this sale while it lasts.

Ninja Foodi XL 10-qt 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer $199.98, originally $219.98

Ninja Foodi XL Pro 9-in-1 Smart Grill

Take your grill master skills to a new level with Ninja Foodi smart grill. It can roast, broil, air crisp, bake, and dehydrate most dishes along with a griddle plate that's included for any style of cooking. It's 28 percent off right now, so snag this game-changing grill for nearly $250.