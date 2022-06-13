TikTok Loves This Target Swimsuit Brand For Its Super Flattering, Tummy-Smoothing One-Pieces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When TikTok discovers a new brand or product, it’s hard not to pay attention. What’s new this week? Content creators and shoppers can’t get enough of this swimsuit brand at Target that you will want to snag one of. Shade & Shore is TikTok’s latest obsession, and it’s not hard to understand. Each swimsuit is super flattering and has some of the best-fitting one-pieces.

Shade & Shore offers swimsuits (bikinis, too) that have bra-size fits and one-pieces that smooth the tummy area. Plus, shoppers say that swimsuits are a great alternative to traditional maternity fits, thanks to the lightweight and comfortable fabric that the brand uses. Need to update your swimsuit collection? Get ready to shop a few of our favorite one-pieces ahead.

Shade & Shore Plunge Front Shoulder Tie Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit

Shade & Shore

The flattering one-piece has a ribbed design and shoulder ties that give extra details to the swimsuit. It also has a low-cut, open back with a cute keyhole detail. You can also adjust the straps on the shoulder if you need a tighter or looser fit. As you scroll through the reviews, you see that shoppers love the fit of the swimsuit, and one shopper even said it’s also a great maternity suit. “Perfect maternity suit! I just went up a size. I feel like it wouldn’t fit right on me, not pregnant, but since my belly is huge and my boobs are bigger than usual, I feel like it fit perfectly. I also like that the straps are adjustable.”

Plunge Front Shoulder Tie Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit $40 Buy now Sign Up

Shade & Shore Plunge Tie-Front Wrap One Piece Swimsuit

Shade & Shore

For a secure-fitting one-piece this summer, make sure to grab this tie-front wrap one. It has cutouts on the back of the swimsuit and a hook-and-loop fastener that holds it in place and offers support for your chest. It’s also cute and comes in slate blue or cactus green.

Tie-Front Wrap One Piece Swimsuit $36 Buy now Sign Up

Shade & Shore Mesh Front One Piece Swimsuit

Shade & Shore

Swimsuits have come a long way since your mom and grandmother’s one-pieces, and this modern one is the addition you need this season. It has a mesh front that is still flattering for all body types. The swimsuit also has removable cups that give the right amount of support, or you can toss them out if you’re more comfortable without sacrificing privacy.

Mesh Front One Piece Swimsuit $40 Buy now Sign Up

Shade & Shore Square Neck Tie Back One Piece Swimsuit

Shade & Shore

Shade & Shore also has printed swim, too, if you like something bold and fun instead of a solid color. This square neck one-piece has a tie back with a cheeky fit to give the swimsuit a flirty side. The fabric is also lightweight and contains spandex for a stretchy fit that molds to your body.