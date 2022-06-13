If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sure, there’s a lot to love about summer — but sipping a frozen margarita on your backyard patio has got to be one of the best seasonal activities there is. If you don’t feel like spending tons of money on your favorite over-priced drink when you dine out this summer, there’s a simple (low-priced) solution. Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale on the Margaritaville Bahamas frozen concoction maker, so you can sip on any frozen cocktail you want all summer long — in the comfort of your own home.

The Margaritaville Bahamas frozen concoction maker is the ultimate machine for making fresh, summer cocktails. It shaves and blends ice, fruit and other added ingredients — making up to 32 ounces of any frozen cocktail you can think of. It’s equipped with both a pre-programmed automated setting as well as a manual setting, depending on the type of drinks you’re making.

Originally $229.99, the Margaritaville Bahamas frozen concoction maker is $40 off right now at Bed Bath & Beyond, with a new low price of $189.99. It’s earned a spot on the store’s ‘Wedding Registry Favorites’ list, and has gotten hundreds of perfect, five-star reviews. Shopper Ariana called it “everything she ever wanted,” raving about the ease and convenience of the mixer. “Love this machine,” she wrote in her review. “We used this for a party and it was a hit. Added the mix and pressed start, so easy. Can’t wait to try different recipes.”

We can’t wait to get our hands on the Margaritaville Bahamas frozen concoction maker so we can enjoy frozen cocktails all summer long.

