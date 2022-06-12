If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Self-care day isn’t complete without a powerful face mask and we may have just found our next holy grail.

For the past year, thousands of users have been marveling over the startling results from this beloved Caudalie mask. One of the top videos came from a user called @amelia0livia, or Amelia Olivia, who showed users how effective the clay mask was. She showed how much “gunk” came to the top of the surface after using it and how amazing her skin felt afterward.

Many swarmed to find it, sad to find that the clay mask was nearly $40, but for a limited time, you can snag this viral product for much less than $40 at Macy’s.

The Caudalie Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask is a powerful detoxifying mask that can work with any skin type. This natural clay mask is made with natural caffeine and grape seed for optimal results. Both vegan and cruelty-free, the brand claims that 100 percent of customers saw a detox effect on their skin.

Per the brand, you apply this mask all over your face and leave it on for 10 minutes. Because of the sought-after ingredients, the clay mask allows you to draw out impurities, tighten pores, and cleanse your skin thoroughly.

Many stars adore the natural brand like Rachel Brosnahan, per Us Magazine, and Jennifer Lopez, per Byrdie. Both celebrity and customer-loved, this brand is sold in many retailers like Amazon

, Kohl’s, Sephora, and the Caudalie website.

