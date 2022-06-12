This Oprah-approved Kitchen Brand Has Durable & Nonstick Pans That Are on Rare Sale for 39% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If we can snag something Oprah approves of, you know we’re all over it. Back in 2021, a kitchen brand called Greenpan was featured on Oprah’s coveted “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list where she recommends her fans top-rated, high-quality products. While she recommended the brand’s 10-piece cookware set

, she called the products “durable” and “health-conscious.”

While the brand can be found at major retailers like Amazon and Bed, Bath, & Beyond, Nordstrom has quite a few of its products. So if you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen on a budget, it may be time to check out Nordstrom. Because along with their usual sales, one of Greenpan’s beloved pan sets is nearly 40 percent off for a limited time.

The Greenpan Padova Reserve Set of 2 Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pans is a sturdy and durable set of pans that’s perfect for any kitchen aesthetic. Both sleek and professionally graded, this set lets you evenly heat whatever you’re cooking. Along with that, it comes with a ceramic coating that lets you use less oil for healthier meals and is nonstick.

Perfect for ovens, broilers up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, and stovetops, this set can work in any kitchen setup. This particular set at Nordstrom comes with an eight-inch pan and a 10-inch pan. And if you’re wondering how to clean them, don’t worry because they’re dishwasher-safe.

One of the top reviews on Nordstrom called it an “excellent product,” saying: “Makes cooking and cleanup a breeze. Heats very evenly.”

