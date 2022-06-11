Snag Some Celebrity & Royal-loved Skincare Products From Kiehl’s 25% Off Friends & Family Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The only thing we love more than a good sale is glowing recommendations from some of our favorite royal members and celebrities. Whether it be a skincare product or a kitchen staple, a good recommendation can shine a whole new light on a product. Heck, we can’t get enough of highly recommended products all over TikTok. But this time, for a very limited time, everyone can snag 25 percent off site-wide on a beloved skincare brand.

Kiehl’s has been around forever, releasing gentle and effective skincare and haircare products that thousands of people swear by. And there are also quite a few star-studded fans on that customer list as well!

For a very limited time, Kiehl’s is holding their Friends and Family Sale. You can snag everything from cleansers to the ever-so iconic Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate for 25 percent off. You can also grab the hair cream that Kate Middleton swore by at one point!

See what the stars love and check out some of our top picks from the sale below!

Kiehl’s Stylist Series Creme With Silk Groom — $19.50, originally $26.00

Per Us Magazine, Kate Middleton‘s stylist Amanda Cok Tucker revealed she kept Kate’s hair moisturized and shiny with this Kiehl’s hair cream for her previous royal tour of Norway and Sweden. Both powerful and versatile, this hair cream will surely give your hair that Disney-princess effect.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser — $17.25, originally $23.00

Emily Ratajkowski has said in the past that her go-to for makeup removal and cleansing is this Kiehl’s cleanser, per Us Magazine. Perfect for sensitive skin types, this cleanser is both lavish and easy to use.

Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Cream — $40.50, originally $54.00

Both Zoë Kravitz, per the NYT, and Kaley Cuoco, per Us Magazine, have raved about this gentle avocado eye cream. This cult-favorite eye cream is said to both de-puff and brightens your under eyes with ease.

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate — $39.00, originally $52.00

Per People, Mad Men star January Jones keeps this cult-favorite face oil handy. This natural oil is both gentle and powerful for restoring your skin’s natural, healthy barriers.

