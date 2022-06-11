TikTok Is Loving This $350 Touchscreen Toaster & We Found a Gorgeous Dupe That Customers Say ‘Is Worth Every Penny’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve found quite a few products over the years that change how we handle our kitchens. From lavish picks to affordable tools, we love to make our kitchen the pinnacle of efficiency — mainly thanks to TikTok.

So many users on TikTok have been going insane over this touchscreen toaster, that lets you customize exactly what you want every time. One TikToker by the name of Brooke Barry talked about how much she loved it, saying how rich she felt with it.

While there are many loving the Revolution InstaGLO R180 Toaster, just as many (if not more) can’t get past the hefty price tag. Now, $350 can be quite expensive, but luckily, there’s an affordable touchscreen toaster on Nordstrom that’s super sleek and on sale.

The Cuisinart 4-Slice Touchscreen Toaster is a touchscreen device with four slots. Both easy-to-use and sleek as can be, this toaster lets you customize shade and setting. Along with that, it has certain settings that let you toast without interruption, add time, and comes equipped with a crumb tray for no-mess snacks.

One of the top reviews on Nordstrom said simply, “Why did it take me so long to buy this?” They added: “So far, it is a big upgrade from the old toaster. Worth every penny.” Another customer added, “Buy it! You will not be disappointed! Very pleased, easy to use, worth the money and you cannot beat Cuisinart for quality and performance in any of their products.”

Along with being available on Nordstrom, you can snag it on Amazon and Bloomingdale’s.

