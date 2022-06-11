This Celeb-Loved Brand Has A Non-Greasy SPF For Your Scalp This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Scalp burn is a real thing, and it’s about time we give it some SPF care. Chances are you’ve only thought that sunscreen is meant for the face and body, giving your hairline no defense against the blazing sun in the summer. So rather than covering it with a stylish hat, try this genius sunscreen remedy from Supergoop. The best part? There are only good hair days ahead. Supergoop’s Poof 100% Mineral Part Powder offers considerable protection with SPF 35 and is extremely soothing all day. It’s neither greasy nor visible thanks to its powder form loaded with minerals. The Poof Part Powder feels like dry shampoo but actually protects your scalp from the sun’s powerful UV rays. This Supergoop antidote is worth $34 and has all hair types covered.

“I’ve always had a problem with getting my middle part in my hair badly burnt all summer, which is so uncomfortable and takes forever to fully heal,” said another reviewer. “This sunscreen has totally fixed that and goes on the scalp super easily.”

Poof 100% Mineral Part Powder SPF 35

Image: Supergoop. Courtesy of Supergoop.

It’s always good to have sunscreen on hand, but we bet that this Supergoop sunscreen will never leave your side this summer. It’s one of the best ways to keep your scalps healthy and sunburn-free. We also love how lightweight and easy to use it is for any situation. Simply, spray the part from one to two inches away, then blend it in with either your fingertips or hairbrush. Note that it should only be used on dry hair as well as applied lastly after hairstyling or hairspray.

“I have used this product a few times, and it has worked great so far! Every time I’m in the sun without a hat, my part doesn’t turn beat red,” said a reviewer. “Amazing product, just what I’ve been looking for!”

For those who are prone to scalp burns, shoppers swear that you need this clever sunscreen in your life. So, Snag the Supergoop’s Poof 100% Mineral Part Powder right now for less painful sunburns this summer.