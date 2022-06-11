This ‘Genius’ Lounge Chair Has A Face Hole That’s Perfect for Tanning

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to be at ease all summer long? Amazon has plenty of handy gadgets to help accomplish that, but there are a few that we think are worth the purchase. Items like a watermelon slicer or cooling pillow are definitely on the list, but this latest Amazon find will make your time in the sun a lot more enjoyable. Ostrich’s Chaise Lounge makes tanning so much easier thanks to its special feature. The best-selling lounge chair has a face hole that makes it so easy to relax in, from the beach to pool-side chilling. The opening allows for an ideal position for tanning on your back or reading. It takes laidback summer to a whole new level. With over 11,000 near-perfect ratings, it comes as no surprise this popular tanning chair is selling out fast. So, don’t hesitate to grab a tanning chair or two to kick off the warm weather season.

Ostrich Chaise Lounge

Image: Ostrich. Courtesy of Ostrich.

“I was looking for a quality trifold, easy to carry, chaise that I could lie on facedown and not either smother or wrench my neck. While I waited a number of weeks for this, it is worth the wait,” said a reviewer, before adding, “I can read while facedown now, or simply breathe and not need neck therapy.”

Ostrich’s famous tanning chair also has other worthwhile characteristics to fall in love with it. It comes in various fun colors and patterns at different prices under $110. There are also arm slots and a soft head pillow for added comfort. Our favorite part? The lightweight chair is easy to bring anywhere than just simply to the outdoor porch. It can be folded up and includes a carrying strap. Another reviewer added, “It is easy to fold, sturdy, and comfortable to sit on for long periods of time.”

So if you’re ready for an easy-going summer in the sun, there’s no better tanning spot than with this lounge chair. Hurry up, though, and snag Ostrich’s Chaise Lounge before it completely sells outs at Amazon.