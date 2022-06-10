Get Huge Savings On Dyson, Roomba & Shark Vacuums During Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

Best Buy is the place to go when you’re looking for electronics or tech, but it’s not just because of their wide selection of highly-rated products. The sales that Best Buy offers throughout the year — from an entire Cyber Week savings promo to their end-of-year deals — are unbeatable. Right now, Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale is pricing the most popular vacuum brands at a huge discount, including favorites like Dyson, Roomba and Shark.

Shop the best vacuum deals with the biggest savings below:

Best Buy

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a Dyson — but don’t want to break the bank — now is the best time to snag one. The Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick is $100 off during Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale, and reviewers on Best Buy’s site are calling it “the only vacuum you will ever need.”

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick $349 Buy now Sign Up

Best Buy

iRobot Roomba i6

With a huge savings of $200, the iRobot Roomba i6 is down to an impressive price of $349. The highly rated Roomba model can be activated by voice command with your Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. Yep — you can tell it to clean under the kitchen table and it actually will.

iRobot Roomba i6 $349 Buy now Sign Up

Best Buy

iRobot Roomba s9+

The sleek, new iRobot Roomba s9+ comes with technology that actually allows the vacuum to empty itself, making it a true self-cleaning vacuum. It also offers personalized cleaning suggestions based on your home’s needs. It’s the most powerful cleaning system out of all the Roombas. Save $200 on the s9+ model at Best Buy now.

iRobot Roomba s9+ $799 Buy now Sign Up

Best Buy

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum is $100 off its regular price, reducing it to $379. It boasts all the benefits of a full-sized, upright vacuum with the convenience and ease of a cordless model. The sell-cleaning brush roll gets rid of hair wrap, and its earned excellent reviews across the board on BestBuy.com.

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum $379 Buy now Sign Up

Best Buy

Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Vacuum

Best Buy shoppers are describing the Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Vacuum as “brilliant” and “easy to use”, with plenty of 5-star reviews. This Shark model in particular delivers the most suction out of any Shark vacuum, with a two-brush roll, no-bristle system to deep clean your home efficiently.

Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Vacuum $399 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: