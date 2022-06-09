Meghan Markle Wears This Stylish Hat That’s The Perfect Accessory For This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Once again, Meghan Markle gifts another stylish piece to add to our royal-approved closet. It’s without a doubt a summer staple that you’ll want to wear on repeat, especially if you’re in need of some extra sun protection. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing Cuyana’s Panama Hat while attending Prince Harry’s polo match in May, according to Star Style. This white straw hat with a wrapped black ribbon makes a classy and chic statement with any look. Best of all, the timeless piece features an interior adjustable band that offers a more custom fit. Whether it’s the next trip or outing with friends, this timeless piece is made to last long wherever you go. Plus, it’s definitely a fashionable way to make sure you’re in the shade and prevent skin damage. This Markle-approved sun hat has you covered, especially when you top it off with much-needed sunscreen and sunglasses.

Cuyana Panama Hat

Image: Cuyana Courtesy of Cuyana.

The handwoven hat is a must-have accessory that every woman deserves this summer. Cuyana has plenty of variations of this iconic Panama Hat, too, but they’re not cheap, to say the least. The Panama Hat that Markle swears by is worth $118, while the others are a few dollars more. But if you’re looking for less of a splurge, we did some digging to find a few affordable lookalikes. And we bet you won’t be able to even tell the difference.

So, take a peek below at these budget-friendly Panama Hat picks that you will fall in love with.

Nordstrom Paper Straw Panama Hat

Image: Nordstrom. Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Even after first glance, Nordstrom’s Paper Straw Panama Hat looks exactly like Markle’s favorite Cuyana hat. The best part: it’s $79 less than the original, so you’ll want to seal the deal on this ASAP.

Paper Straw Panama Hat $39 Buy now Sign Up

Lanzom Panama Hat

Image: Lanzom at Amazon. Courtesy of Lanzom at Amazon.

With over 26,000 near-perfect ratings on Amazon, this top-rated straw hat is comfy, cute, and breathable. It’s the ideal accessory to travel with because it folds up and can be easily packed.

Lanzom Straw Hat $27.99, originally $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Madewell Packable Straw Fedora Hat

Image: Madewell. Courtesy of Madewell.

Keep things laidback this summer with this sought-after hat twin pair at Madewell. It can be rolled up, making it a great piece to bring and relax in anywhere.