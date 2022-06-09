If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s starting to get HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course.

The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but lately, its collection of summer dresses has caught our attention. There are so many cute and breathable styles to shop for. In fact, nearly 1,000 summer dress styles were just put on sale for as little as $10. What more could you want!

Below, check out some of the adorable and affordable summer dresses available at Target right now. They’ll look so good on you, whether you’re headed to a brunch or a barbecue.

Knox Rose Flutter Textured Tiered A-Line Dress

If you thought this flowy dress couldn’t get better, know this: It has pockets. The stylish number is easy, breezy, beautiful, and will keep you feeling and looking cool, even on the hottest days.

Knox Rose Flutter Textured Tiered A-Line Dress $25.60 (originally $32)

A New Day Sleeveless Extended Shoulder A-Line Dress

This isn’t your typical t-shirt dress. The extended shoulder details make the frock seem so luxe and stylish, so it looks about 10 times more expensive than the actual $12 price tag. You can’t go wrong shopping it in any of the eight colors.

A New Day Sleeveless Extended Shoulder A-Line Dress $12 (originally $15)

A New Day Spaghetti Strap Smocked Dress

There’s nothing more flattering than a smocked dress that lightly drapes over your frame. This A New Day style proves that.

A New Day Spaghetti Strap Smocked Dress $24 (originally $30)

Ava & Viv Short Sleeve Tied Dress

This v-neck dress has a quintessential summer vibe to it — it’s effortless yet stylish all at once.

Ava & Viv Short Sleeve Tied Dress $24 (originally $30)

A New Day Muscle Tank Dress

Trust us, you need to stock up on this wear-anywhere dress in every color. Especially since it’s on sale for under $10.

A New Day Muscle Tank Dress $9.60

A New Day Sleeveless Knit Ballet Dress

The beauty of this dress is the ability to dress it up or keep it casual — simply throw on some jewelry and heels for a fancier occasion, or go for your favorite sneakers for more relaxing endeavors.

Sleeveless Knit Ballet Dress $16 (originally $20)

Knox Rose Smocked Button-Down Dress

This is the kind of dress you can throw on without thinking about, and look good in the process. The button-down detailing in the front adds a layer of sophistication to the casual number.

Knox Rose Smocked Button-Down Dress $22.39 (originally $27.99)

A New Day Short Ruffle Sleeve A-Line Dress

The elevated style of this dress, thanks to the ruffled shoulders and bold print, takes the A-line frock to new heights. It’d look so cute on picnics.