This Car Accessory With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews Will Keep Your Phone & Wallet From Falling In The Dreaded Gap

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever dropped your cell phone in the gap between your car seat and the center console, then you know trying to retrieve your phone in what sounds like a not-so-serious situation can actually take years off of your life. Why is the gap literally just wide enough for phones, wallets, and sunglasses to fall through, but so tight that no human hand could ever hope to effortlessly extract their dropped and fallen items? We wish we had some sort of miracle solution that helps you retrieve these lost items, but we don’t. However, there is a way you can prevent these car seat gap tragedies from happening in the first place, and it’s the Shark Tank-vetted Drop Stop.

Courtesy of Drop Stop.

Drop Stop — The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler $24.99 Buy now Sign Up

How does it work? The Drop Stop fits over your seatbelt catch, blocking the sapces around it and between your car seat and the center console. Instead of slipping under the car seat when dropped, your phone (or wallet, or sunglasses, or what have you) will just fall onto the Drop Stop, and will be easy to pick up even while driving.

It sounds kind of gimmicky, but the reviews don’t lie. This product has 4.6 out of 5 stars from 47,000+ reviews, and that includes 37,305 perfect 5-star ratings. According to reviewers, it works with both large SUVs and small sedans, and it moves with your seat when you need to adjust it, instead of bunching up.

Each Drop Stop

order contains two of the gap-fillers, along with a Slide Free Pad and an LED Credit Card Light. They also make a great Father’s Day gift for the dad who’s obsessed with his car. Grab a set (or two), and you’ll never have to deal with digging for your phone in a narrow crumb-filled crevice ever again.

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: