Peace Out’s TikTok-Loved Acne Dots Have a New Formula — & a Limited-Edition Set That Gives Back

Zits always seem to appear at the worst possible time. But if you have Peace Out acne dots in your beauty kit, then there’s no need to fret about pesky pimples. Peace Out just reformulated its best-selling acne dots and released a limited-edition Pride set that supports LGBTQ+ youth with every purchase.

According to Peace Out’s website, the acne dots have been reformulated with encapsulated salicylic acid, which penetrates pores to clear up blemishes faster than before, and without irritation. The dots also contain retinol to promote clear skin and soothing aloe vera to soothe and minimize redness.

The brand also just introduced clean hydrocolloid polymer technology to their dots, which extracts impurities and puts up a barrier to guard healing skin against external elements. When applied, blemishes clear in six hours or less.

Peace Out Pride Acne Dots — Limited Edition

Image: Peace Out Image: Peace Out

Also, through June 14, Peace Out will donate 10% of all sales to The Trevor Project, which helps LGBTQ+ youth find counselors and learn more about mental health, gender identity, and sexual orientation, and even helps members of the community find allies and connect with fellow LGBTQ+ kids and teens.

Peace Out acne dots are vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and made with clean ingredients. And the reviews say it all: these things really work (and well!).

“These acne dots are incredible!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “They pull everything out of your blemish, even the enlarged pores on your t-zone that don’t even have a whitehead yet. I’m addicted!”

And others say they never go to bed without popping dots on their problem areas. “I usually get a few pimples here and there and I just put on these stickers on before I go to bed and it is almost gone when I wake up!!” one person wrote. Another added, “So simple and easy, but they work! I just pop one on and leave it overnight! Usually, takes 2 nights but then it’s basically invisible!”

You get 20 dots in a single pack, so you’ll always be prepared when you feel a spot coming on. Support a great cause and say goodbye to pimples all in one go!