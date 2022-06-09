This Dyson Stick Vacuum Dupe Is Over 50% Off Today & Shoppers Say It Works Even “Better Than a Dyson”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you need a great new tool to help with your spring cleaning, then you should definitely check out this deal on an LG cordless vacuum from Walmart. The LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum is currently on sale for more than 50% off its original price, and reviewers say it’s actually better than a Dyson.

The LG Cord Zero, normally listed for $499, comes with two batteries so you always have one that’s charged and ready to go. The vacuum is completely cordless and its charger can either be installed on the wall, placed on the floor or become a free-standing charging station. The batteries hold 40 minutes of power, and the vacuum itself comes with washable filters and easy-to-switch power levels.

And according to the reviews, the suction is top-notch, even when it comes to pesky pet hair.

“This vac is way better than the Dyson I had before,” one of the over 250 five-star reviewers wrote on the Walmart website. “The filters are super easy to clean and the parts are easy to switch out. It’s super quiet and very powerful. I couldn’t believe the suction power on this thing. I love that it charges 2 batteries at once so you’ll never run out of power. Great investment!”

Another raved about the compact charging stand. “This was a Christmas present from my children and it is wonderful. Easy to go around corners compact lightweight and powerful at the same time, and very quiet … I really like the charging stand fits [perfectly] in my closet. Dyson does not have this feature.”

And another pet parent wrote that the LG Cord Zero has completely solved their pet hair issue. “We got a second dog ([a] beautiful German Shepard) and he sheds a ton!!” they wrote. “The LG picks up great on hard surfaces as well as carpet (and not even in turbo mode!!). Love love love the attachments, the two batteries and the charging stand!!”

Grab the LG Cord Zero for just $244 today at Walmart and watch the dust and debris in your house magically disappear.