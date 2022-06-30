Shoppers Love This Lightweight Shark Vac Has a Game-Changing Feature That Ensures The Best Clean Every Time & It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you need a great new tool to help with your spring cleaning, then you should definitely check out this deal on a Shark cordless vacuum from Bed Bath and Beyond. The Shark Rocket Pro Plus Corded Stick Vacuum is currently on sale for 20 percent off for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The stick vacuum, normally listed for $199, is easy to maneuver and convert into a handheld machine. It also comes with specialized pet tools that assist with cleaning up pet hair in some of the most challenging places in your home. But the best feature? How lightweight the vacuum is. It weighs just over eight pounds and is easy to move around your house, and even up steps.

And according to the reviews, the vacuum has a secret feature that helps to vacuum even better. So here it is: Lights. The vacuum has lights that help make finding debris and small crumbs a breeze.

Shark Rocket Pro Plus Corded Stick Vacuum $159.99, originally $199.99

“I love the lights because I can see every little crumb on my floor it has amazing suction and fits in all the tight spaces I love that it comes apart and turns into a handheld as well!” a shopper wrote.

Another reviewer said, “this is the best vacuum so far.. so light. Easy to maneuver, no issue swiveling underneath the table or chairs to clean any kind of debris and especially dog hair.”

“I love this shark rocket vacuum,” a final shopper raved. “It’s by far the best one I’ve ever had. It sweeps up nicely and is lightweight. The cord on it is long, so you sure can get a long-distance sweep with it. I love this because it’s easy to store and easy to clean out the trap. It’s so convenient to just grab this out and not worry about my heavy, bulky sweeper.”

Grab the Shark Rocket Pro Plus Corded Stick Vacuum for just $199.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond and watch the dust and debris in your house magically disappear.