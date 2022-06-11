Everyone’s Favorite Vegan, Tabitha Brown, Just Launched a Stunning Size-Inclusive Clothing Line at Target

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You know and love her for her vegan recipes and ultra-positive online personality, and now you’ll have one more reason to love Tabitha Brown. Brown has launched a size-inclusive clothing line with Target and the pieces are just as bright and cheery as she is.

Just in time for the warm weather, Brown’s new collection includes a handful of stunning swimsuits, light and airy dresses, flowy pants and tops, and a bunch of vibrant accessories, including hats, headbands, earrings, and sunglasses, Ithat will many any outfit pop.

This one-piece swimsuit, for example, is a super-fun mix of clashing prints that has the appearance of a two-piece but connects in the back. It comes in both standard and plus sizes ranging from XXS through 26W.

Image: Tabitha Brown for Target

Buy Now $44 Buy now Sign Up

And how fun is this bright green leopard print dress? Available in sizes up to 4X, this piece is perfect for those hot summer days. It’s made with cotton and a touch of spandex, and yes — it has pockets!

Image: Tabitha Brown for Target

Buy Now $25 Buy now Sign Up

These beaded lemon wedge earrings are so adorable you’ll want to wear them every day with any outfit. They’re nickel-free and come with post-back closures so you can be sure they won’t go anywhere while wearing them. And though they look like they may be a bit heavy, they’re actually super lightweight and comfortable to wear.

Image: Tabitha Brown for Target

Buy Now $15 Buy now Sign Up

You can check out the entire Tabitha Brown for Target line over on the Target website. There’s no shortage of color and fun prints and you’ll be rocking these loud ‘fits for the entire summer, like so, like that.