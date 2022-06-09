Shoppers Are Using Joanna Gaines’ Target Floor Cushion for More Than Just Hanging Out in the Backyard

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia brand included a stunning striped French floor cushion in its latest launch with Target’s Hearth & Hand. Meant to be used in lieu of a picnic blanket or lawn chair, those who have purchased it are actually finding more than one great way to use it.

The Hearth & Hand with Magnolia French floor cushion can be used indoors and out and it’s upholstered with a durable recycled polyester fabric. Built-in handles make it easy to carry, and the UV-resistant finish ensures that this thing will last for years to come. And the size just so happens to be ideal for use on various different pieces of furniture throughout the home, as some Target shoppers found out.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“Fit perfectly on my mudroom bench!!” one five-star reviewer wrote. Another added, “Perfect for what I was looking for! The pillows are great quality, they arrived in a couple [of] days and are the exact size specified! I couldn’t be happier with them!” and included pictures of the cushions being used as bench cushions in a bay window.

Image: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Image: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Buy Now $129.99 Buy now Sign Up

And, of course, the floor cushion is great as just a floor cushion, too. “GREAT quality, fabric [is] thick and nice looking, and very well sewn,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “I absolutely love the way this looks sitting on my deck … It is not some lightweight cushion that is going to blow around or that you will feel the floor through. It is very comfortable and my kids and I fight over it 🙂 Could not be happier with this purchase and I highly recommend it.”

So whether you use it as a place to hang out in your yard, or bring it inside to use it as a cushion for a mud room bench, you’re definitely going to love the French floor cushion from Hearth & Home with Magnolia.