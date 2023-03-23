Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About This TikTok-Famous Foot Peel That Keeps Your Feet ‘Soft for Weeks’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Back in November of 2020, TikTok user @arianalucidonio posted a video showing just how magical the foot peel by Plantifique truly is. Her video got over 9.9 million likes, and the Plantifique foot peel is still a number-one best seller on Amazon — and right now you can grab a 2-pack for as low as $12.

Available in avocado, peach, strawberry, and vitamin-boosted varieties, Plantifique’s has over 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one reviewer writing that the peel is “so effective you will disgust yourself.” These masks take a few days to work, but once the peel starts, as @arianalucidonio said in her video, your entire foot will look like it’s coming off.

Foot Peel Mask $11.95 Buy now

Related story Beauty Fans Love This $9 Alternative To Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Blush That Always Sells Out

“This peel is amazing!! Overall, this is a very effective mask that does what it claims it will do,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “I had developed thick, coarse skin on the balls and heels of my feet from frequently wearing very high heels for extended periods … It’s been 11 days since I applied the mask — the sole of my feet is almost done peeling, and the thick, coarse skin on the balls and heels of my feet are gone.”

Reviewers note that you should soak your feet for about 10 minutes each day to help the peel along, and those who have tried this method say their skin peels off faster and in more larger sections. Another person suggested using a thick moisturizer every day for the same reasons. After doing so, they wrote, “I’ve used this type of foot mask before but I’ve never gotten results like this. It’s AMAZING!!!!”

Plantifique normally sells a two-pack of foot peel masks for $18, but you can pick one up now for just a few dollars less. Prepare for sandal weather by treating your feet to the peel of a lifetime.