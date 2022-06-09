Jackie O Loved These Handmade Sandals That You Can Only Buy in Capri — But These 3 Dupes Don’t Require a Plane Ride

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Name a better fashion icon than Jackie Kennedy Onassis. We’ll wait. The former first lady always looked effortless in photos due to her chic yet simple style. From tailored skirt suits to elegant dresses, Kennedy’s wardrobe is still creating buzz years after her passing. But what surprised us the most is that her summer style is so attainable, you can add her favorite sandals to our cart right now. The former first lady’s brand of choice? Canfaro.

Canfaro

Canfaroi is known for its Capri sandals that Jackie Kennedy was photographed wearing between the 1906s and 1970s. The brand just celebrated its 70th anniversary, and to honor the brand’s history, they released a new version of the loved Capri sandal. The sandals are handmade and have beautiful gold detailing on them — including a gold thong chain that rests on the top of the foot. A pair costs just over 279 Euros, and you can only snag a pair in Capri, Italy.

But, don’t worry, you can still get Kennedy’s look. Ahead, we’ve found dupes for the classic sandals that you can add to your cart now.

Lilly Pulitzer Rita T-Strap Sandal

Lilly Pulitzer

This sandal has a gorgeous T-strap design that also has scallop edges around the sole of the shoe. The gold glitters and elevates any outfit.

UGG Madeena T-Strap Sandal

UGG

If you only think of UGG when looking for winter gear, make sure to add them to your list for your next pair of summer sandals. These Madeena sandals are a great dupe for Jackie Kennedy’s loved sandals, and they’re adorable! Shoppers also can’t get over how comfortable the shoes are. One said, “my feet are so comfy and cushioned that I’m wearing them almost every day to work. I need to get a new pair in a new color since I’m wearing these too much. Love them, and I tell my friends about my pleasant surprise in loving this sandal so much.”

Sam Edelman Naomi Sandal

Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman’s Naomi sandal is one to make sure you stock up on this summer. It’s a great dupe for Jackie Kennedy’s sandals, and they come in 15 colors to choose from.