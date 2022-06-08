TikTok Loves This Foldable Cutting Board That Makes Meal Prep So Easy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Before there was a regular cutting board that always guaranteed a mess, whether prepping meals or cleaning up. But for those prone to spilling chopped items everywhere, we’ve found a kitchen tool that’s your new lifesaver. Joseph Joseph invents another handy gadget for the kitchen with this foldable cutting board. Known as the Chop2Pot, this clever tool makes food preparation so much easier. Now you don’t have to worry about your food falling over the kitchen floor. Small actions like cutting, adding ingredients and throwing out waste no longer require a huge cleanup. Best of all, Joseph Joseph’s Chopt2Pot is ridiculously inexpensive. It’s usually worth nearly $16, but now it’s on sale for only $10.87.

One reviewer said, “I like the fact that it’s small and fits into a drawer, but yet it’s big enough to do my chomping on. It folds up on the ends so I can pour it into a bowl without spilling it all over is great as well.”

Joseph Joseph Chop2Pot Cutting Board

Image: Joseph Joseph. Courtesy of Joseph Joseph.

The cutting board is extremely durable and easy to use when cooking. Simply, squeeze the soft-grip handle for the sides of the board to fold up. Then, it forms a chute for the food to slide down.

It features a comfy soft grip, a knife-friendly cutting surface, and is dishwasher-safe. Any home cook would love Joseph Joseph’s Chopt2Pot that’s a versatile tool to add to their other appliances.

“If you’ve never tried their foldable cutting board, you’re missing out,” said another reviewer. “I would and do recommend this cutting board to anyone. And it lasts so long.”