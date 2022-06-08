If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Best Buy is known to have some pretty big sales, discounts and deals on their electronic products throughout the year — from KitchenAid mixers to massage guns. If we’re being honest, though, one of the most coveted products to go on sale at Best Buy are vacuums. They’re an absolute cleaning necessity, and with brands like Bissell (which is always being compared to the coveted Dyson), there are so many options to choose from based on your sanitizing needs. Right now, Best Buy is selling a big variety of Bissell vacuums at a discounted price — so you can add another one to your collection, or get your hands on one to see why the favorite vacuum brand is so well-liked.

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pro Corded Upright Deep Cleaner

Bissell doesn’t just manufacture traditional vacuums. The brand also has a selection of so many steam and hard floor cleaners for extra polishing, sanitizing and deep cleaning surfaces like tile and hardwood. The popular ProHeat 2X Revolution Pro Corded Upright Deep Cleaner has earned over 2,000 near-perfect ratings for its ability to remove stubborn spots and stains on flooring like tile, linoleum and laminate.

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pro Corded Upright Deep Cleaner $278.99 (originally $308.99)

Bissell ICONPET Turbo Edge Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Bissell ICONPET Turbo Edge Cordless Stick Vacuum includes a turbo boost mode that enhances suction power for even the toughest particles. Thanks to its high-performing motor and battery system, this model provides up to 50 minutes of cordless cleaning.

Bissell ICONPET Turbo Edge Cordless Stick Vacuum $339.99 (originally $399.99)

Bissell CleanView Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

If you’re interested in a full, traditional vacuum, Bissell’s CleanView Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum is even ideal for those who don’t own a furry friend. The tangle-free brush roll keeps the vacuum running smoothly, and includes extra cleaning tools with easy access.

Bissell CleanView Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum $186.89 (originally $236.89)

Little Green Pet Pro Corded Deep Cleaner Vacuum

Bissell is known for their amazing ‘little green’ products, and the Little Green Pet Pro Corded Deep Cleaner Vacuum doesn’t disappoint. The compact vacuum system removes stains with its super suction and scrubbing action from upholstery, car interiors and more.

Little Green Pet Pro Corded Deep Cleaner $144.79 (originally $164.79)

Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum

Shark isn’t the only brand that sells robotic vacuums. The Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum is highly rated by customers for the quality of cleaning that this self-moving robotic vacuum accomplishes, in addition to the fair price. The dual cleaning system gives you the option to mop or vacuum.