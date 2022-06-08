This Restoration Hardware Outdoor Couch Dupe Looks So Real & It Will Save You $1000

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a few places that we imagine furnishing our dream home with like pieces from Restoration Hardware. Unfortunately, everything is definitely a splurge there for those who want to elevate their space. However, now your outdoor entertaining area can be decked out entirely in luxurious, yet marked down pieces from Restoration Hardware — well, sort of. If you prefer minimalist furniture that exudes a simple elegance, the Trousdale set at Restoration Hardware is the perfect fit. It’s a modern reimaging of neoclassical French garden furnishing, according to the upscale brand.

Of course, dropping over $1000 is not exactly in everyone’s budget. But we discovered something just as beautiful, but affordable at Target. The Midway Metal Patio Loveseat from Threshold offers the exact refined look as the Trousdale sofa, but for over $1000 less. Typically, this couch lookalike is worth $400, but now the entire Target collection is 30 percent off for a limited time. And with a steal like this, it definitely won’t last long.

Midway Metal Patio Loveseat

Image: Threshold at Target. Courtesy of Threshold at Target.

Midway Metal Patio Loveseat $280, originally $400

“[It’s] such a cute, stylish and comfortable love seat! I put this on my back patio, and have been sitting having coffee every day,” said a reviewer. “This loveseat can really go with all different styles and be used anywhere; in a garden, on a patio or front porch.”

The Midway Metal Loveseat is now only $280, and it will be your favorite addition to your patio by far. It makes a timeless statement that effortlessly complements any existing decor thanks to its refined white and black color scheme. This RH couch dupe is slightly smaller than the original as it seats up to two, but it’s ideal for small spaces. It’s also weather- and rust-resistant.

So, get the most lavish outdoor furniture for less with the Midway Set from Threshold. It’s the latest Target find that every homeowner will love. For a more coordinated looked in your outdoor space, take a look below at other lookalikes of the Trousdale set at Target.

Midway 2pk Metal Patio Club Chairs

Image: Threshold at Target. Courtesy of Threshold at Target.

Entertaining for two, but want a little more space? This patio chair set is a classic choice for a minimalist interior. It’s also $545 less than RH’s Trousdale lounge chair.

Midway 2pk Metal Patio Club Chairs $280, originally $400

Midway Metal Patio Coffee Table

Image: Threshold at Target. Courtesy of Threshold at Target.

This simple, yet sleek coffee table is all you need to complete your backyard makeover.