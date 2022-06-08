Nécessaire’s New Neck Serum Smooths Out Wrinkles for ‘No More Crepe Skin’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Your neck is always one of the first places to show signs of aging. That’s why finding the perfect skincare to slow down the process is always top of mind when it comes to your beauty haul. Whether it’s preventive or immediate care, cult-favorite Nécessaire just dropped a serum that will help your neck’s wrinkles in the long run. Nécessaire’s The Neck Serum sinks into the skin to visibly firm and smooth. It’s designed to improve signs of tech-neck and age as well. The lightweight formula may be a splurge at $60, but according to a reviewer, it’s a luxury staple you want in your skincare for “no more crepe skin.” Shoppers are so in love with this must-have serum that it’s already sold out at Sephora. Luckily, we’ve found backup at Nordstrom for you to try and delight in too.

“I’m so in love with the milky texture of this serum. I love that it doubles as a neck cream as well,” said a reviewer. “I’ve been looking for a good neck cream, but a lot of them are too thick for my liking, but the Necessaire neck serum absorbs quickly and feels perfect to me.”

Nécessaire The Neck Serum

Image: Nécessaire. Courtesy of Nécessaire.

The Neck Serum $60 Buy now Sign Up

The Neck Serum from Nécessaire is loaded with clean, powerful ingredients that hydrate and lifts the skin on your neck. It includes five peptides that are clinically proven to support the skin’s natural collagen protection that boosts its elasticity. Another reviewer said, “My skin is definitely more nourished and I feel as though it feels slightly more firm. The application is easy and it hasn’t irritated my sensitive skin.”

When it comes to reducing wrinkles, this silky-smooth serum takes care of the deep lines plaguing your skin. So, snag Nécessaire’s The Neck Serum right now before it sells out at Nordstrom too.